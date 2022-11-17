Grade A baseball card business in Lakewood Ranch

Walking in, I felt like I was asking for entry into Fort Knox.

Security cameras line the outer walls of Certified Collectibles Group's Lakewood Ranch location, one of six buildings the company uses in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. It is the building that houses Certified Sports Guaranty, the arm of the parent company that authenticates and grades sports cards on a 0-10 scale. Other arms grade things like video games, Pokemon cards, coins and comics.

The grades CSG releases are not insignificant as they can be the difference between a card selling for five figures or selling for $2 million. That is not a made-up example. In October, the company graded a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card as an 8/10. The card is valued at $2 million. At the same time, the company graded an identical Mantle card as a 4.5, putting its value much lower.

This 2003-2004 Topps Chrome LeBron James card received a 10 "gem mint" grade from CSG. (Photo by Ryan Kohn.)

Considering the amount of money these rare and well-preserved cards can be worth, it is no wonder that security is tight. Before sitting down with Andy Broome, CSG's vice president, I had my ID scrutinized and my camera bag checked. The bag was checked again on the way out, as were the bags of every employee leaving the building. No one is given a free pass when assets worth this much money are being handled.

The locked-down vibe of the place carries over to its work, where all cards submitted to be graded are opened under security cameras and authenticated — that is, CSG makes sure the cards were produced by the companies claimed on the card, at the time they were said to be produced, and that the cards have not been altered in any way.

Only then does the real grading work begin, and that process is locked up even tighter. I was not allowed into the grading room, even for a tiny peek at the equipment.

Broome is delighted to be a participant in the industry he has loved since he was a kid. He said he received his first pack of cards in 1983, a Topps pack purchased from an Exxon gas station. He's loved sports cards ever since.

What got him interested in this side of collecting, though, is an experience he had when he was 12. Broome had bought some 1938 Goudey-brand baseball cards — Broome has always loved pre-WWII cards — that turned out to be counterfeit.

"The thing that intrigued me was, 'Why would someone do this?'" Broome said. "That question sent me down a path of wanting to find out how cards are made, why they get counterfeited and how they are authenticated."

Broome was a card grader and writer with Beckett Media, which owns several sports card-centric publications, for 17 years before joining CSG in 2020. After all this time, Broome still gets excited about the business.

CSG has a team of card graders, but Broome still does some of them himself, especially when cards fall into his pre-WWII wheelhouse. He said graders look at four distinct parts of a card when grading — the centering, the corners, the edges and the surface. The more like-new, or "mint," a card is in those area, the higher its grade. After grading, CSG encapsulates the card, along with its grade, in a crystal-clear case for added protection and preservation.

Curious about learning the finer details of the job? Join the club.

Broome said the most common question he gets asked is how to become a card grader. His answer is there's no singular best path. There's no public school where people can go to learn the trade. Instead, CSG offers a two-week training program for its employees when they're hired, with continuing education programs after that.

Andy Broome holds a 2011 Topps Update Mike Trout card that received a 10 "gem mint" grade from CSG. (Photo by Ryan Kohn.)

But here's the catch. CSG is only looking for employees who bring extensive card knowledge to the table.

If someone has had dozens of their own cards graded and has been following card world news for decades, that person has a shot to be hired. Otherwise, sorry, but it's not going to work out.

As for CSG's clientele, Broome said it can vary. Some of the cards they receive are from people looking to boost the value of the cards so they can flip them for cash. Others just love their cards and want them secured in a nice way, like putting a painting in a frame.

"Anyone can have a card graded," Broome said. "It doesn't matter if you have $20 and want to get one card graded or you are worth millions of dollars and want to grade a whole collection. It doesn't matter if you're someone with a regular job who goes to (card) shows on the weekends or if buying and selling cards is your full-time job. We have a place for everybody."

Broome still keeps up a personal collection. His favorite card is a 1910 Nadja Caramel Honus Wagner card — essentially the same Honus Wagner card that has become famous even among non-collectors, but with a blue background. Broome's card is actually more rare than the famous Wagner card, which ironically works against its value, as it is less known and therefore less sought-after, but Broome loves it all the same.

Behind all the security cameras at CSG lies a real passion for what the company does. Broome and his team love sports cards more than some people love their favorite sports teams. He called himself "fortunate" to still be able to hand-grade them himself, to look at them under a microscope and see their perfect edges or reflective surfaces or sharp corners.

Me? I had fun, but I'm mostly wishing I hadn't thrown out my personal collection of cards when I left home for college. Who knows, there could have been a $2 million Mantle card in there.