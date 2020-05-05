Gov. Ron DeSantis told the media gathered May 5 at a new, drive-up COVID-19 testing center just south of the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota that Florida was meeting all the gateway criteria it needed to begin his Phase 1 of reopening the state.

He did not specify what those criteria are during his talk.

As of May 4, the state drive-up testing program had processed 23,884 tests, resulting in 589 (2.47%) cases statewide. DeSantis said the state should be excited about the low positive rate.

“Florida has met all the gateway criteria to be in Phase 1 (for reopening),” he said during the press conference. "We are earmarking 400 tests a day here."

Later that day, the state announced it would increase its free testing at the site, located at the north end of Nathan Benderson Park property, to 750 tests beginning May 6. Since testing began at the site May 3, the 400-test limit had been reached early each day.

State officials said they expect the demand would require more than 750 tests a day.

The Florida Department of Health created the UTC testing site through a partnership between the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida National Guard and Sarasota and Manatee counties, according to a press release.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week and is available to individuals 18 and older without restrictions on symptoms. The DOH is asking that passengers be limited to those tested and no more than five people per car.

No prescription or appointment is required.

DeSantis said later this week, the state will announce deployment of antibody testing at some drive-up facilities.