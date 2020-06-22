Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin was named president of the Florida School Boards Association for the 2020-2021 operational year.

Goodwin served as FSBA's president-elect for the 2019-2020 year and previously served as chair of the organization's legislative committee.

FSBA is a nonprofit organization that represents the elected school boards in Florida. The board aims to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership.

"Now more than ever, we need to band together and chart a solid course forward for our students and teachers that promotes diversity and inclusion, reduces the achievement gap, fosters high-quality academic standards, and promotes emotional and civic growth," Goodwin said in a statement. "I look forward to working with my fellow county school board members across the state as we move toward fulfilling these objectives together.”

The Sarasota County School Board is working with FSBA to help find its new superintendent.