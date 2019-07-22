Good announces challenge to Buchanan for Congress

Margaret Good announced her candidacy on Monday for Florida’s 16th Congressional district in the 2020 election, a seat held by seven-term incumbent Vern Buchanan, who lives in Longboat Key.

Good, a Democrat, represents District 72 in the Florida House of Representatives, a seat she won by defeating Buchanan's son, James, in a special election in February 2018. She was re-elected to the seat in November 2018, defeating former GOP state Rep. Ray Pilon.

In a statement, Good said she is running to address issue such as water quality, public education and health care.

“To get the results we need, we must change the kind of people we send to Washington,” Good said. “We need a representative who will listen to people, work hard, and do the right thing, even when it means working with those you don’t always agree with or standing up to your own party.”

Good’s federal candidacy means she won’t seek re-election in Florida House District 72, though area Democrats expressed confidence that Good would see success in the upcoming election.

“What helped Margaret Good win both her special election and re-election to the Florida House was a grassroots-driven field program and a first-class fundraising performance that met, understood, and listened to voters throughout her district,” said Sarasota County Democratic party chair JoAnne Devries. “I’m confident she will bring the same tenacity to this congressional campaign.”

Good also launched a website where people can learn more about her run for Congress or donate.