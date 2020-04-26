Golden Gate Point condo sells for $2.55 million

A condominium in La Bellasara tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. WDW Warehouse Properties LLC sold the Unit 601 condominium at 464 Golden Gate Point to William Noonan and Bonnie McIntyre, of Sarasota, for $2.55 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,384 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,275,000 in 2010.

SARASOTA

The Jewel

Aspen Assets LLC sold the Unit 501 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Jim Lampl, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,195,000 in 2019.

Sansara

Robert and Noelle Haft, trustees, sold the Unit 701 condominium at 300 S. Pineapple Ave. to Ruthanne Koffman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,702 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,185,500 in 2017.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Sara Sands: Salvatore and Jean Rivoli, of Spencerport, N.Y., sold their home at 5024 Higel Ave. to Mark and Constance Massie, of Avon Lake, Ohio, for $980,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,999 square feet of living area. It sold for $985,000 in 2005. PALMER RANCH Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch: Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5420 Greenbrook Drive to Linotte LLC for $1,225,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,266 square feet of living area. OSPREY Oaks II: Lars and Per Goransson, of Helsingboard, Sweden, sold their home at 794 Lytham Circle to Michael Hagan, trustee, of Germantown, Tenn., for $955,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,543 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2011. NOKOMIS Mission Estates: Cynthia and Frank Bioteau sold their home at 2262 Sonoma Drive to Charles and Linda Moore, of Nokomis, for $469,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

McIntryre-Wilson-Potters

Jean Goetze, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1667 Hillview St. to PFP Entrust Corp. for $1.5 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2014.

Indian Beach

Mark and Tracie Pierce, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 3818 Bay Shore Road to Cody Davis and Lauren Holt, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. The first property was built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,440 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 786 square feet of living area. The third property was built in 1998, it has one bedroom, one bath and 384 square feet of living area.

Ryan and Shannon Baker, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 770 42nd St. to Richard Dudley, of Sarasota, for $489,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,877 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Rivo at Ringling

Brian and Bettina Deters sold their Unit PH305 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Susan Fradkin and Michael Fradkin, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,245,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,873 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,050,100 in 2006.

Lawrence Pointe

Maureen O’Brien Harmon, trustee, of Santa Barbara, Calif., sold the Unit 402 condominium at 101 Sunset Drive to Clements Ripley and Ruth Gray Stone, of Charleston, S.C., for $950,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $963,000 in 2018.

Q

Earl Wright, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 205 Cosmopolitan Court to Robert Horowitz and Kathy Horowitz, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $788,200 in 2015.

Red Rhapsis LLC sold the home at 249 Cosmopolitan Court to Steven Cobb, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $557,800 in 2016.

Roland Oaks Estates

Bradley and Elisa Cohen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7125 Roland Oaks Circle to Liguo Song and Lin Tang, of Sarasota, for $851,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2011.

San Remo Estates

Judy-Lynn Kinberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3727 Tangier Terrace to Andrew and Michelle Quick, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,696 square feet of living area. It sold for $523,000 in 2012.

Harbor Acres

Gene and Donna Ciemny, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1804 S. Orange Ave. to Timothy McCarthy, trustee, of Redondo Beach, Calif., for $760,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,289 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 108 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Karin Bryan, of Sarasota, for $676,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $496,000 in 2016.

Pomelo Place

David Morgan and Christine Jarmul, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1789 Prospect St. to Gail Nicholas, Christy Shaughnessy and Gina Presson, of Sarasota, for $658,000. Built in 1939, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2012.

Pine Ridge

Justin and Jessica Haldane, of Tampa, sold their home at 2324 Roselawn Circle to Robert Mykland and Carol Mei Wong, of Capitola, Calif., for $585,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2017.

Hunting Pointe

Elite Holdings of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4088 Hearthstone Drive to Anne Cramer Andorn, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,752 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.

South Gate

Manuela Witts, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2873 Pinecrest St. to John Lucas, trustee, of Sarasota, for $492,500. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $561,000 in 2016.

Toshiharu Takahashi sold the home at 2425 S. Brink Ave. to Corey and Samantha LaDow, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Fabian and Katiuska Ramos sold their home at 3524 S. School Ave. to Susan Tamas, of Sarasota, for $356,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,037 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,500 in 2002.

Joshua Holibaugh and Amber Holibaugh sold their home at 2639 Leafy Lane to Dan and Terri Dennehy, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1995.

Holiday Harbor

Jacques Morel and Nicole Cadieux Morel, of Quebec, Canada, sold their home at 7833 Holiday Drive to John and Ela Davis, of Columbus, Ohio, for $487,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,526 square feet of living area. It sold for $309,900 in 2008.

The Landings Treehouse

Harriet Halpin, trustee, of Davidson, N.C., sold the Unit 1 condominium at 1367 Landings Drive to Catherine LaRosa, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $307,000 in 2003.

Willowbrook

Peggy Beene, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4109 Brookpointe Court to Lisa Woodman, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $55,000 in 2001.

Mohawk Gardens

Anthony and Debra Cardinale, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5512 Olive Ave. to Robert Niessen, of Sarasota, for $341,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Floral Park Homesteads

Chelsea and Jason Caldwell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4137 Midland Road to Daniel and Georgiana Burganu, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Sequoia Manor

Kevin and Amanda Hicks, of Clarkesville, Ga., sold their home at 2922 Sequoia Lane to Marlon Diaz Roque, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2017.

Bahama Heights

Catherine and Robert Walton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2634 Nassau St. to Ryan Larranaga, of Sarasota, for $267,500. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2001.

SIESTA KEY

Dolphin Bay

Kelly McNett, of Northport, Mich., sold her Unit 301 condominium at 1240 Dolphin Bay Way to Robert Hough, of Dallas, for $865,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2014.

Sarasota by the Sea

Sabirama Pty Ltd. ITF Derek Hall Superannuation Fund LLC sold the home at 6634 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Patricia Rosenberger, of St. Charles, Ill., for $750,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

David and Cheri Bertoncin, of Howell, Mich., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 5916 Midnight Pass Road to Ronald Kibble, trustee, of $726,400. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $705,000 in 2016.

Siesta Harbor

Terry and Jane Hamlin, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 1355 S. Portofino Drive to Gary and Sara Jane Mote, of Coldwater, Mich., for $695,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2000.

Russell and Marie Elena Raby sold their Unit 109 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to Gary and Robyn Fosnaugh, of Waynesville, Ohio, for $350,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Siesta’s Bayside

Allen Carman III, of Lithia, sold his home at 695 Tropical Circle to Julie Wickman-Anderson and Carl Anderson, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., for $660,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,109 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2019.

Gulf and Bay Club

Barbara Koch, of Chatham Township, N.J., sold her Unit 410 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Malgorzata and Franciszek Lassak, of Lemont, Ill., for $640,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $682,500 in 2004.

Our House at the Beach

Frank and Diane Conforti, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit A-703 condominium at 1001 Beach Road to Valkanas Co. LLC for $530,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2014.

Midnight Cove II

MLJ Holdings LLC sold the Unit 713 condominium at 1300 Cove II Place to Denise Ellison, of N. Wales, Pa., for $455,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,500 in 2010.

Paradise Cove

Helmut Adam and Christine Adam, trustees, of Ft. Myers Beach, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 6600 Peacock Road to Robert Watters, trustee, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,276 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,500 in 1991.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Jeffrey and Linda Roman, of Estero, sold their home at 7265 Monarda Drive to John Duffy, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2017.

Villa D’Este

Mark and Linda Welch, of Louisville, Ky., sold their home at 7248 Villa D’Este Drive to George Uhl Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2011.

Beneva Oaks II

Woodbirch Place LLC sold the home at 6442 Woodbirch Place to Donald Carroll and Regina Grieco-Carroll, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,198 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Villagewalk

Richard and Virginia McLauchlin, of Charleston, S.C., sold their home at 7521 Renato Court to Jean Paul and Gail Assaff, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2007.

Isles of Sarasota

Susan Battisto, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1649 Burgos Drive to Richard and Bernadette Jamele, of Frenchtown, N.J., for $270,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2019.

OSPREY

Rivendell

Catherine Middleton, of Venice, sold her home at 1065 Mallard Marsh Drive to Richard and Patricia Hehmeyer, of Osprey, for $445,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,100 in 2000.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Eric and Nicolette Barbera, of Venice, sold their home at 2269 Lakewood Drive to Stephen Clementi, of Nokomis, for $395,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,900 in 2016.

Mardon Estates

Debra and Ronald Doorenbos, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2331 Mission Valley Blvd. to RFM Consulting LLC for $250,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,384 square feet of living area. It sold for $221,000 in 2013.