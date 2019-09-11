Glenridge Performing Arts Center unveils 2019-2020 season

Sarasotans have quite a smorgasbord of options to satisfy their performing arts cravings every season, and the upcoming offerings from Glenridge Performing Arts Center are the newest additions to the menu.

The center’s 2019-2020 season will include 19 theatrical and musical performances ranging from concerts by local music groups, such as Belle Canto, to national acts, such as acclaimed four-string banjoist Cynthia Sayer and her Hot Jazz Quartet.

“We showcase an exciting variety of artists and acts that aren’t found elsewhere in the region,” Director Ben Turoff said in the release. “Where else can you find a lineup that includes top jazz, classical and pop artists; groundbreaking puppetry, comedic performances and intellectually stimulating lectures; traditional folk dance, multimedia nuevo-flamenco extravaganzas; and an ensemble performing music from the Middle Ages? You know when you come to The Glenridge, you’ll be treated to extraordinary, one-of-a-kind artistry.”

2019-2020 Season:

Belle Canto: Great Sounds of the Cinema

2 p.m. Oct. 27

The all-female singing ensemble Belle Canto joins Sarasota Orchestra principal pianist Jonathan Spivey and special guest violinist Christopher Takeda, Sarasota Orchestra’s associate concertmaster, in this performance of MGM’s catalog of film scores and classic musicals.

Sarasota Orchestra Piano Quartet

Sarasota Orchestra Piano Quartet includes violinist Jennifer Best Takeda, violist Matthew Pegis, cellist Christopher Schnell and pianist Jonathan Spivey. Courtesy photo

8 p.m. Nov. 16

Four of Sarasota’s best musicians — violinist Jennifer Best Takeda, violist Matthew Pegis, cellist Christopher Schnell and pianist Jonathan Spivey — will showcase their talents at this dynamic program featuring the likes of Brahms, Dvorak, Mozart and Faure.

The Chorus of the Keys

8 p.m. Nov. 23

Sarasota’s own award-winning a cappella ensemble will entertain guests with spectacular four-part harmonies interpreted in its beloved barbershop style.

Strings Con Brio

7 p.m. Dec. 12

Strings Con Brio, aka Strings with Vigor, is a chamber-sized string orchestra that will remind you of all the masterpieces that make the Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods such pivotal eras of music history. Contemporary concert music and Broadway classics round out the program.

‘Nate Najar’s Jazz Holiday’

Nate Najar is guitarist, music producer and composer who specializes in classical jazz guitar. Courtesy photo

8 p.m. Dec. 13

The beloved jazzy tradition features Adrian Cunningham on reeds, Chuck Redd on vibraphone, James Suggs on trumpet, John Lamb on bass, Jean Bolduc on drums and Daniela Soledade on vocals.

Pine View Jazz Band

8 p.m. Dec. 14

Hear some of the best big-band musicians born after the iconic period in this evening of mid-20th century, American-style jazz.

Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet

Banjoist Cynthia Sayer is a 2006 inductee into the National Four-String Banjo Hall of Fame. Courtesy photo

8 p.m. Jan. 12

Don’t mess with this Jersey girl and her banjo. Cynthia Sayer is an accomplished musician; she was recently the first four-string banjoist to ever win a Bistro Award and a Global Music Award. And she has headlined the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and been a featured artist at the Newport Jazz Festival.

The Eddie Metz Trio

2 p.m. Jan. 19

When he has worked with greats including Ella Fitzgerald, Arturo Sandoval and Chick Corea, you know the guy’s got talent. Drummer Eddie Metz is joined by bassist and vocalist Nicki Parrott and pianist Rossano Sportiello for this return-by-popular-demand concert.

Jason Farnham: America’s Funniest Piano Player

Jason Farnham is a composer, performer and record producer best known for composing the music for "The Dr. Oz Show." Courtesy photo

2 p.m. Jan. 26

Anyone would be intrigued by the tagline “The guy who plays the piano upside down.” But how do you describe such a musical experience? Jason Farnham fans say this beloved composer and pianist’s style is so unique that he could have been the love child of Victor Borge and Jerry Lee Lewis.

'Let ’Em Have It Just That Way: The Songwriters of the Harlem Renaissance'

7:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Hear Peabody Award-winning music historian Michael Lasser speak about the period after World War I when African American leaders turned to the arts to transform society via songwriters including Fats Waller, Andy Razaf, James P. Johnson and Duke Ellington.

‘Michael Lasser and Friends: Notes By/About Irving Berlin’

8 p.m. Feb. 1

Celebrate the legacy of Irving Berlin through this musical biography featuring author Michael Lasser, vocalist Cindy Miller and pianist Alan Jones.

Jeff Rupert Quartet with Veronica Swift

Veronica Swift is an American jazz and bebop singer who performs at 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Courtesy photo

2 p.m. Feb. 9

Enjoy this epic Glenridge return of Jeff Rupert’s all-star quartet and award-winning vocalist Veronica Swift. This group has been said to elevate the jazz genre whenever it takes the stage, whether it’s a concert at Carnegie Hall or the Tokyo Forum.

Diego Figueiredo

2 p.m. Feb. 23

Sarasota’s favorite Brazilian jazz guitarist returns to one of his favorite cities at this youthful concert. At the age of 37, Figueiredo has already released 23 CDs, three DVDs and played in more than 60 countries.

‘The Landscape of Guitar’

8 p.m. March 14

Music brings art to life in this return concert experience. Animated paintings show guitar-shaped birds flying across a vivid guitar-themed world (the guitar symbolizing the vibrational nature of the world) on an HD screen while guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli perform everything from Spanish guitar pieces, such as “Malagueña,” to the vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence.”

The Four Freshmen

2 p.m. March 22

This refreshing quartet takes audiences on an energetic trip — some on a walk down memory lane and others to the world of unique vocal harmony entertainment.

Sarasota Earlye Musicke Consort

7:30 p.m. April 16

Learn what “old school” really means at this concert focused on music from the 1300s to the present — which will be performed while the musicians are wearing Renaissance costumes, naturally.

Kate Delaney

2 p.m. April 19

Kate Delaney can do it all. Come listen to her sing her favorite songs from Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt to Ella Fitzgerald and more.

The Cashore Marionettes in ‘Life in Motion’

8 p.m. April 21

This internationally acclaimed act is changing the puppetry world. “Life in Motion” is a production presented by Joseph Cashore that centers on marionette characters acting out everyday scenes set to music by the likes of Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland.