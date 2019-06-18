Giving Circle doles out $20,000 in Lakewood Ranch.

Members of the Sisterhood for Good Giving Circle celebrated their fundraising efforts by giving out $20,000 to charity during a special grant distribution ceremony June 18 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, in Lakewood Ranch.

This year, 11 nonprofits earned grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,600. Recipients were: A Ray of Hope Support Network, All Star Children's Foundation, Easter Seals of Southwest Florida, Hope Family Services, Limb Laugh and Love, Meals and Wheels PLUS of Manatee, Reach Out Recovery, Sarasota Manatee Association of Riding Therapy, Senior Friendship Centers, Teen Court of Sarasota and The TWIG Cares.

The organizations were selected out of 52 grant applicants.