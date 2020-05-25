Girl dies after rescue from surf at Siesta Key's public beach

A 10-year-old Lake Wales girl was pronounced dead on Sunday after she was pulled from the surf at Siesta Key’s public beach.

Investigators from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl as Irys Wright after next of kin were notified.

The sheriff’s department reported that deputies were called to the beach around 6:30 p.m. following multiple reports of swimmers in distress. With the assistance of beachgoers and fire-rescue personnel, a woman and two children were pulled from the water. Wright was unresponsive, and rescuers attempted life-saving measures.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Based on preliminary information and witness reports, the group was caught in a rip current.

The Sarasota-Manatee Medical Examiners’ Office will determine a cause of death. The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, according to a spokeswoman.