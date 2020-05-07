Getting those zzzzz's

Are you ever so bored, you just take a nap? Seems like the habit is catching during the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus.

A study by Sleepopolis found that residents of Longboat Key are in the top 20 (of 100 Florida towns and cities) for best sleeping conditions.

The town ranked 19th in the state overall with a score of 85.68 out of 100, meaning that residents are getting much better quality sleep than in other towns in Florida. Among the data points considered: smoking rate, air pollution levels, unemployment rate and levels of physical activity.

And because we know you're dying to know, the town of Pinecrest between Miami and Homestead racked up the highest score. And, if you know anyone in Belleview, which is near Ocala, don't worry about waking them up with an early phone call, if you know what we're saying.