Get slimy at Robarts Arena on Saturday

Get your slime on at the first-ever Sarasota Slime Blowout Festival on Oct. 19 at Robarts Arena.

Slime became a hit with young adults on social media in 2016 and since then more then 13.1 million posts have been made with the hashtag "slime" on Instagram. A basic recipe calls for white glue, saline solution, baking soda and food coloring but several variations exist depending on the affect the artist wants to achieve.

The event will feature slime related activities such as a slime-making station, a slime swap, a Halloween themed “Scary Slime” contest and classes on how to make the colorful goo. An ASMR Film Festival will showcase viral videos that feature satisfying sounds like slime being moved, whispers, brushing and other sounds.

Famous "slimers" like Famous @peachybbies, @pianoslimeshoppe, @satisfactorystore, @cornwithslime, @theslimebasin and @fudgeslimes_ will make appearances at the festival.

Slime Blowout will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Boulevard. Ticket prices range from a $10-$70. For information, go to slimeblowout.com.