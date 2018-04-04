Get out and get fit

WEEKLY

OPEN GYM AND WEIGHT ROOM

Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. The indoor gymnasium and weight room at Arlington Park, 2650 Waldemere St., are free to use during regular business hours for ages 16 and older. For information, call 861-7275.

UNIVERSITY TAI CHI CLUB

Tuesday and Thursday, 6-7 p.m. at Longwood Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd. Traditional Yang Style Tai Chi is a slow-movement, internal martial art form that focuses on balance, energy, relaxation and breath control. This club is for people 18 and older. The cost is $50 per month; $75 per couple; $6 per class (First month trial option). For information, call 358-6447 or email [email protected].

EVERY MONDAY

MINDFUL MEDITATION

12:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Relieve tension and anxiety and promote mind-body awareness through guided meditation during this class led by a certified yoga instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

ONCOLOGY YOGA

1:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Reduce stress, increase energy and strength, and nurture your well-being during this class led by a certified yoga instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

EVERY TUESDAY

YOGA AND MEDIATION CLASS

10-11 a.m. at the The Paradise Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key. Cheryl Kaiser, a licensed Yoga instructor, will lead a weekly Yoga class designed to improve balance, strength, endurance and flexibility. Bring a yoga mat with you. Cost is $10 per class. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone at 383-6493.

ONCOLOGY TAI CHI

12:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Improve balance, strength and flexibility with gentle, fluid movement that helps calm stress during this class led by a trained Tai Chi instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

BADMINTON

6-10 p.m. Arlington Park, 2650 Waldemere St. Badminton lessons are open to ages 7 and up and all skill levels. A $7 fee is charged. For information, contact Sandor Jakovics at 879-2360 or email [email protected]

ONCOLOGY RECOVERY EXERCISE

1:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Improve balance, flexibility, strength and mobility using light weights during this class led by a certified group fitness instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

WEDNESDAY WALKERS

8 a.m. at the gymnasium at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd. Walk your way to health and earn rewards at the end of each 10-week session. This free program is open to all ages. For information, call 316-1161.

EVERY THURSDAY

ZUMBA AND MAT PILATES FOR SENIORS

10-11 a.m. second floor of the Paradise Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, 2nd Floor, Longboat Key. Start with 30 minutes of Zumba: A Latin-inspired, low-impact aerobics class. No experience or coordination necessary. At 10:30 a.m., the class will shift to an all-level Mat Pilates class: Work on your flexibility, core strength and balance with a series of slow, controlled movements and stretches. $10 per person (30 or 60 minutes). RSVP by calling 383-6493.

ONCOLOGY TAI CHI

12:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Improve balance, strength and flexibility with gentle, fluid movement that helps calm stress during this class led by a trained Tai Chi instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

EVERY FRIDAY

ONCOLOGY RECOVERY EXERCISE

1:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Improve balance, flexibility, strength and mobility using light weights during this class led by a certified group fitness instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.