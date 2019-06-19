Get 'Frozen' in Lakewood Ranch

The Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp presents two performances of 'Frozen Jr.,' Thursday, June 20 at Lakewood Ranch High.
The Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp at Lakewood Ranch High School is presenting two performances of 'Frozen Jr.' Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium.
The camp, for students who will be in kindergarten through ninth grade next semester, benefits the Lakewood Ranch High School Theatre Department. Tickets are $5 general admission.
Roxane Caravan, who has held the summer camp for 19 years and who heads the high school's theater department, is the producer and director.
Forty-eight children who are attending the camp will perform in the production.