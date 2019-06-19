Get 'Frozen' in Lakewood Ranch

The Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp at Lakewood Ranch High School is presenting two performances of 'Frozen Jr.' Thursday, June 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium.

The camp, for students who will be in kindergarten through ninth grade next semester, benefits the Lakewood Ranch High School Theatre Department. Tickets are $5 general admission.

Roxane Caravan, who has held the summer camp for 19 years and who heads the high school's theater department, is the producer and director.

Forty-eight children who are attending the camp will perform in the production.