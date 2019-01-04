Gerald Dane “Spyder” Broussard

1939-2019

Spyder Broussard, loving husband and father, left his family and friends on New Year’s Day 2019. Spyder was born in Kaplan, Louisiana in 1939, a Cajun through and through.

He served our nation in the United States Air Force 1958 to 1962. In 1973, Spyder married his wife Frances in London, England. Together, they traveled the world making friends at each port in which they lived. They remain the love of each other’s life forever. The majority of his professional career was spent in Houston Texas where he ultimately led FMC SOFEC’s international sales team. Upon retirement in 2003, Spyder and Frances moved to Sarasota, FL to enjoy the weather creating a new social life with family, and friends, old and new.

“He loved spending time with his family and friends and most notably, his grandson Jackson.”

Spyder’s interests spanned the gamut, from quiet days fishing in the Caribbean to racing around in many a sleek, fast, red sports car. He loved spending time with his family and friends and most notably, his grandson Jackson. Spyder’s legacy includes his wife Frances, sons Dane and Shane, and their spouses Marit and Misty, and grandchildren.

Two intimate friend and family memorials will be held to celebrate his life, one in Sarasota at their home and one in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to Cypress Christian School in honor of his grandson, Jackson Lee Broussard.

Spyder will rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. We plan to ring in each New Year going forward in his memory, thinking of him sitting on his bar stool smiling. Those who knew Spyder, know he will appreciate it. Cheers!

DONATIONS:

Donations can be mailed to:

Cypress Christian School

Attn: Robert White

11123 Cypress N. Houston, Houston, TX 77065

Online Donations can be made at:

www.cypresschristian.org

quick links in upper right-hand corner Donate Online