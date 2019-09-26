Georgie's Garden Cafe to open at University Town Center in Sarasota

A new all-day cafe soon will join the tenant list in the University Town Center shopping district.

Georgie's Garden Cafe, a sister concept to the popular Naples brunch spot Jane's Garden Cafe, will open in the West District of the UTC shopping and dining hub. Diners can expect a contemporary, upscale casual setting with a menu featuring classics and inventive breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. There will be a variety of vegan and gluten-free options, as well as a selection of specialty coffee drinks and craft cocktails.

The eatery is expected to open in early 2020 in the 2,000-square-foot space adjacent to Acropolis Greek Taverna along Cattlemen Road.

"Georgie's Garden Cafe will be an inviting place for people to eat, drink and socialize," owner George Wood said in a press release. "UTC is known for its thriving and diverse culinary scene, and we're thrilled to soon be a part of it."

Benderson Development is the developer behind UTC, a mixed-use project with more than 250 specialty stores, 80 restaurants and office spaces along the University Parkway corridor. The collection includes The Mall at UTC, The West District, The Square, The Shoppes, The Offices and The East District.