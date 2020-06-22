Gentle giant Jack Peffley dies at 72

Jack Peffley was hard to miss on St. Armands Circle. Or anywhere.

At 6-foot-8 and often dressed in his favorite brand of menswear called Loudmouth, though, he was far from an imposing figure.

He owned multiple clothing shops in the area, starting with Philip’s Menswear on Longboat Key and later another store of the same name on the Circle (which became Taffy’s Menswear). Before his retirement, he became known for his eye-catching fashion sense.

Loudmouth, a clothing brand in Taffy’s, specialized in bright patterns and colors, and the quiet Peffley slowly built a reputation for his outlandish pants and matching shoes and glasses.

The longtime store owner and merchants association board member died June 17 at the age of 72. In perfect synchronicity with his life, he was laid to rest in purple pants.

“He’s anything but a loudmouth,” Maureen Hoyt said. “The more outrageous they got, the more were in the fan club. You know, the fan club just flocked to it. And eventually he just really got into it himself. You don't miss Jack under normal circumstances and then he gets one of his lavender Loudmouths get-ups on, it's really hard to miss.”

Peffley was deeply loyal to those he loved, and looked out for his neighbors on the Circle. Hoyt was his next door neighbor in her store Optional Art and remembers the gentle giant who acted as an older brother to her.

“Jack was the best,” Hoyt said. “He looked out for me in my store like I was his sister. One time he thought that there was something going awry with the clientele that had come in. So I'd look up and there was Jack standing in my window, kind of giving me the eye and standing there with a baseball bat.”

Peffley built an adopted family on the Circle, including St. Armands Circle Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan. Corrigan and Peffley were friends for over 20 years, and Corrigan said that since they were both only children, they sort of adopted each other as brother and sister. They were often seen together at events on the Circle, as she was the executive director and he was the face of the area.

“I’m 5-foot-2, so the two of us standing next to each other at a podium, it was always hilarious,” Corrigan said. “He would note and talk and move and my head would get literally caught underneath his arm and with his jacket. It was always like a comedy.”

Peffley led the Circle with passion and care and held his work with a high personal importance. He was proud of the work he did, and he did it well. No issue was too small, and the hour to help was never too late.

“He was about six-eight of brilliance and reason,” said Michael Garey, who was general manager of Cafe L’Europe in the early 2000s. “Basically when he talks, people listen, and the whole (St. Armands Circle Association board) meeting would go on and then and then Jack would weigh in at the end of it and it was always resolved.”

The man will be remembered for his willingness to jump in and help in any situation on the Circle large and small. He brought events to the area, including an offshore powerboat grand prix. He chaired the Circle 75th anniversary in 2001 and got everyone to go all in on the 1920s theme, from dresses to antique cars to circus elephants to mirror John Ringling’s world to 5-cent hot dogs.

“There wasn't much that Jack wasn't involved in,” Hoyt said. “And when asked, it was automatic. ‘Yes.’ And he was there.”

He was also instrumental in the existence of the massive Christmas tree that greets visitors during the holidays, climbing inside the structure to make sure it was all connected, or coming back late at night to fix it if the lights went out while shoppers were still around.

“He actually climbed the inside of that tree to hook all those rings together,” Corrigan said. “Our heart was always in our throat because we would have to stand there, a couple of us holding the rope, and we'd watch him climb the inside of those wire rings to put those pieces together. I mean, he was amazing. He was absolutely just an amazing, amazing guy.”