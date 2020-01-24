Gene Witt student raises cane

Finley Phillips. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Student raises cane

Finley Phillips, a kindergartner at Gene Witt Elementary School, wasn’t quite herself Jan. 24.

Her hair turned gray over night, and she walked with a cane at school. Phillips (above) went from being 5 years old to 100.

With her cane in hand, she slowly walked around her classroom as her class celebrated the 100th day of school.

Mia Gonzalez and Kayla Sthreshley. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

All washed up

Twelve-year-old Mia Gonzalez (shown with 14-year-old

Kayla Sthreshley) did not mind grabbing a towel or a hose and helping to wash cars Jan. 25 in the parking lot of Crowder Bros. Ace Hardware.

Sthreshley, after all, had earned the title of “expert” car washer of the Carlos E. Haile Middle School Technology Student Association group, which was raising funds for the state TSA competition Feb. 26-29 in Orlando.

“The secret is using lots of soap,” Sthreshley said.