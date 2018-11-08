Gene Witt gets closer to nature

Gene Witt Elementary School celebrated its namesake, Gene Witt, with the dedication of an outdoor classroom.

The classroom, which was dedicated to Gene Witt, who died in 2015, had many characteristics to remember him by. The eagle, which is also Gene Witt Elementary's mascot, was his favorite animal. Witt worked as an educator for the School District of Manatee County from 1955 to 1994 and was the district’s superintendent for 11 years. The budget was estimated at $30,000.

The construction of the classroom was managed by Greg Witt, Gene Witt's grandson, from Halfacre Construction Company. The entire Witt family came out to see the dedication of the classroom.