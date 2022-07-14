Tamiami Trail reopens after gas line break on bayfront

Updated 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

The Sarasota Police Department said at 2:15 p.m. that Tamiami Trail has reopened in both directions following a gas line break near Ritz Carlton Drive.

Published 12:12 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Traffic on Tamiami Trail is blocked between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard following a report of a gas leak near Ritz Carlton Drive, the Sarasota Police said shortly after noon today.

According to a Sarasota County Fire-Rescue spokesperson, the call about a gas line struck by construction equipment was received around 11:35 a.m., and no injuries were reported. TECO Energy has been notified about the leak and responded to the area.

Sarasota Police said traffic from Ringling Bridge heading east is being sent south, while northbound access is blocked.

Initial reports show 14 fire-rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

Police urge motorists to find alternate routes and to expect delays.