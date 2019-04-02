Gas line break causes traffic jam on U.S. 41

Those heading home after work may find more rush hour traffic than usual as a gas line break has caused southbound lane closures on U.S. 41.

Following a 1.5 inch gas line break at U.S. 41 and Phillippi Street, U.S. 41 was shut down and patrons of the nearby Starbucks were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

City officials say they aren't completely sure what caused the leak.

TECO is on scene and the northbound lanes have been reopened. No injuries were sustained during the leak and the southbound lanes are expected to reopen within 30 minutes to an hour.