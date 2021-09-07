Traffic moving again on Gulf of Mexico Drive after gas line break

UPDATE: Traffic is moving again in the 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive after the break of a four-inch gas line. First responders were called to the scene near Bayfront Park on Longboat Key around 4:35 p.m.

The town reported crews were clearing away equipment around 6:40 p.m. in anticipation of reopening the north-south artery.

Traffic began flowing again around 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL POST: First responders are directing traffic away from a closed section of Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key this afternoon following the break of a 4-inch natural gas pipe, the town said.

Both directions of the island’s north-south artery are closed in the 4000 block, which is near Bayfront Park.

The town in a Twitter notification said fire and police personnel are on the scene and crews from TECO are on the way to help with repairs.

There was no immediate word on when the road would reopen.