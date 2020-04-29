Gardens of Ringling Park neighborhood's lion says thanks

The lion statue guarding the entrance to Sarasota's Gardens of Ringling Park neighborhood is no stranger to costumes: Halloween, Christmas, Fourth of July, always an appropriate get-up.

So it should come as no surprise that these days the neighborhood east of downtown is celebrating the men and women of the medical profession.

Sitting proudly on a pedestal at the triangle of Ringling Boulevard, South Jefferson Avenue and Colorado Street, the lion is decked out in a mask, protective gown and a word of thanks.