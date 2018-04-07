Garden Club's Dinner and a Movie event postponed

Due to impending rain and thunderstorms this evening, the Longboat Key Garden Club has postponed its Dinner and a Movie event to its rain date.

The event will now take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

According to the National Weather Service, Longboat Key has a 40% chance of thunderstorms tonight with winds from 11 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.

Event details remain the same. Following a catered dinner by Harry’s Continental Kitchens, attendees will watch “Captain Ron” beginning at 8 p.m.

The film follows Martin Harvey and his family after he finds out he has inherited a vintage yacht. The family takes a Caribbean vacation to get the yacht and hilarity ensues as things go wrong.

All proceeds from the event go toward the club’s grants and scholarship fund. In April 2017, the club gave out $48,000 in grants and scholarships to local students and organizations. Along with dinner and the movie, attendees can try their luck in the raffle.