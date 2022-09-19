Gaide (Chmielewski), Irene M. DVM

1943-2022

Irene Mary (Chmielewski) Gaide of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Leslie, Jackson and Highland Michigan passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Florida at the age of 79 years.

Irene is survived by her children, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Mims and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Schram, her 4 grandchildren, Allison Schram, Alex Mims, Kaitlyn Schram and Sydney Mims, her 2 nieces, Wendy (James “Taki”) Miller and Julie (Steve) Salmen and one nephew, Michael Chmielewski. She also leaves extended family around the Jackson and Mid-Michigan area.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Stella Chmielewski of Leslie, Michigan. Her brother, Norman (Claudia) Chmielewski, passed away on September 12, 2022.

Irene was born Irene Mary Chmielewski on January 15, 1943 in Jackson, Michigan. Her family moved to Leslie, Michigan in 1954 and she graduated from Leslie High School in 1961. Irene attended Michigan State University (MSU) from 1961-1968 where she received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. She practiced veterinary medicine from 1970 - 2006 at Gaide Veterinary Hospital in Jackson, Michigan. Irene was very invested in MSU and in 2001, she and her then husband were one of the significant donors for the Michigan State University McPhail Equine Performance Center which focuses on clinical and research studies of equine performance problems in all types of horses.

Irene was always very passionate about her animals, which was why she decided to become a veterinarian, instead of a physician. During her high school and college years, she was very involved in showing sheep and cattle. Highlights include her having one Grand Champion Steer at the Ingham County Fair and winning second place overall nationally at the Chicago International Livestock show while on MSU’s collegiate Livestock Judging team, where she scored the highest score of any woman judge in the history of the competition. She also loved horses and spent over 20 years on a horse farm in Leslie, Michigan where her family bred, trained and sold standardbred race horses. Irene was also involved in showing Arabian horses with her daughter Jennifer, winning Top Ten at the US and Canadian Nationals for Western Pleasure on her horse Nubert in 1994. Irene always had many pets around her, whether they be cats, dogs, horses, donkeys or fish. For decades, she could always be seen with a Yorkie (Muffy, Millie, Lizzie) and a Golden Retriever (Lucy, Bess, Meg).

According to Irene’s wishes, cremation has taken place. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jackson, Michigan. Father James Shaver and Deacon Patrick Gorczyca will be the Celebrants. Interment and Graveside Prayers will be held immediately following the Mass at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 1 at St. John’s Church from 10:00 to 10:45 AM with a Rosary Service at 10:45 AM.

Irene had many charities that were close to her heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cascades Humane Society (https://chspets.com/) in Jackson, MI, Horses Haven (https://www.horseshaven.org/) in Howell, MI or National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/).

