FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training student gets engaged with an encore

Cliff Roles

Theatrical beginnings

Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters were treated to two performances March 22. During the after-party for opening night of Asolo Rep’s “Noises Off,” Ronnie Gottshall presented his girlfriend, FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training student Katie Sah, with flowers after her performance as Brooke Ashton in the show. But like every good performance, there is always an encore. Ronnie got down on one knee, ring box in hand, to propose.

“My parents and I were totally surprised,” Katie says. “He’s not an actor, but he did such a good job acting these past six months tricking me into thinking I wasn’t getting a ring anytime soon, while it was hiding in the house the whole time.”

Last chance to vote

Time is running out to vote for the finalists in this year’s Season Standouts magazine. The magazine comes out once a year at the end of season to celebrate the hard work, dedication and time put into the events we all attended and loved.

Although every philanthropist is deserving of recognition, there can only be one standout man and standout woman. This year’s finalists are:

Women: Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Ashley Kozel, Renee Phinney and Elisabeth Waters

Men: Brian Craft, Brian Mariash, Nati Shabat, Dan Starostecki and Jim Syprett

Vote once per hour until midnight, March 29. Vote today at YourObserver.com/contests and on our Black Tie App.

Gifts from above

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Longboat Key hosted its annual fundraiser, Jazzy Nights, March 20. The

Alyssa Simons, Elaine Smith, Jessica Rogers and Gail Clay. Courtesy Photo.

church chose to donate funds from the evening to Children First.

The night not only raised money for Children First programs, but also gathered more than 200 books in English and Spanish to donate to the Children First literacy campaign. Anonymous donors also matched all funds dollar-for-dollar that evening.

This isn’t the first time the two have had a relationship — in all, All Angels has given Children First three grants to support the annual support fund, holiday program and scholarship fund for a total of $12,300.

Tidbits:

Get your bids in ... If you’re a silent auction lover, you can now get a head start on the bidding for The Firefly Gala, and spend more of your cocktail hour mingling with friends. Bidding has opened online, even to those not going to the gala. Forty Carrots Family Center parents, there’s even a premier parking space for the next school year available with

Luz Stella and Hunter Thompson

a starting bid of $2,500. An unbiased victory ... When Cliff Roles picked the winners for the costume contest at Avant Garde: A Magical Evening, he said he wasn’t being biased when he chose President Larry Thompson’s son, Hunter Thompson and his date, Luz Stella, in the category Best Representation of the Theme for their elf and fairy looks. Luz might have been a little more excited, as she exclaimed, “I’ve never won anything before!”