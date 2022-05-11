Friday night snack in The Lake Club?

It might have been a tough ask for any watch dog.

Bria, a bichon frise, went to the front door just before 6 p.m. May 6 to find an unwanted visitor at her Lake Club of Lakewood Ranch home.

Not only did an alligator come knocking, but it showed Bria that it could swallow the 12-pound doggie in one bite.

Owner Mark Stephens snapped Bria looking through the glass door and said it was quite the Friday evening surprise.

Bria wasn't asked to chase away the guest, who left a short time later.

All is well for both Bria and the Stephens' household.