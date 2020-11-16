Fresh sparkling snow

The statues are framed with bows, and all around St. Armands Circle lay glittering snowflake wreaths waiting to be hoisted onto lamp posts.

It may still be warmer than up-north summer, but it's still beginning to look something like Christmas in Florida.

Kurt Hennard, who has helped install the Christmas lights on the Circle for eight years, had glitter up and down his arms as he worked in the 85-degree heat this week on the massive snowflakes and changed lightbulbs to make them twinkle just right.

If the weather cooperates, expect to see the tree begin to be built sometime this week.