Freeling Drive properties sell for $5.3 million

A two-property sale in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Seth Katz and Renee Milgrom Katz, of Hopatcong, N.J., sold two properties at 684 Freeling Drive to Scott Grimes, of Siesta Key, for $5.3 million. The first property was built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five full baths and three half-baths, a pool and 6,022 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,548 square feet of living area. They sold for $3.75 million in 2014.

SARASOTA

Fishermen’s Bay

Andres Abreu and Michele Andrews, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 8810 Fishermens Bay Drive to Mark Wilde, of Sarasota, for $1,165,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2014.

Southpointe Shores

Michael Gordon, trustee, of Tampa, sold the home at 1739 Little Pointe Circle to Jerome and Laurie Pichert, of Sarasota, for $872,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,763 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,000 in 1979.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Aqualane Estates: Silver and Caryn Silver sold their home at 1503 Shelburne Lane to Michael Dillon and Kelly Dillon, trustees, of Evergreen, Colo., for $1,775,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2015. PALMER RANCH Turtle Rock: Matthew and Yael Campbell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4950 Sabal Lake Circle to Thomas Kubik and Virginia Cheatham, of Sarasota, for $670,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2016. OSPREY Willowbend: Margo Cook, of Osprey, sold her home at 1347 Thornapple Drive to Thomas and Barbara Wichowski, of Venice, for $388,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $252,500 in 2011. NOKOMIS Sorrento Woods: Emily Waverka and Frank Waverka, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 1176 Wyeth Drive to Larry and Karrie Murray, of Nokomis, for $389,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2000.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 421 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Ted and Mary Ann Simon, of Sarasota, for $859,000.

Oak Street

Peter and Virginia Mermin, of Longboat Key, sold two properties at 1717 and 1715 Oak St. to Ronald Rueter and Karen Rueter, trustees, of Sarasota, for $787,500. The property at 1717 was built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. The property at 1715 was built in 2014, it has one bath and 320 square feet of living area.

Bay Point Apartments

Craig and Joanne Woodland, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit 32 condominium at 350 Golden Gate Point to Brenda Brown, of Atlanta, for $735,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2019.

Shoreland Woods

Mark and Sarah Lee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3414 Old Oak Drive to Manuel Martinez, of Sarasota, for $726,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $417,900 in 2014.

Marina View

William and Diana Michel sold their Unit 31 condominium at 660 Golden Gate Point to Christopher Staine, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2006.

Embassy House

Anthony and Gina Cusano sold their Unit 703 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Randy and Vanessa Stull, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2005.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Ronald and Sally Deanna, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Michael and Jennifer Walker, of Sarasota, for $485,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,800 in 1994.

Baywood

Albert and Mary Beth Rollings, trustees, sold the home at 3320 Bay Shore Road to Richard and Elisabeth Matheson, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1935, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1997.

Palmer’s

Christopher and Heather Whiteley, of Evergreen, Colo., sold their home at 2499 Hillview St. to James and Michelle Pastroick, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2006.

The Landings Treehouse

Rex and Laura Jackson sold their Unit 18 condominium at 1344 Landings Drive to Jeffrey and Tamara White, of Sarasota, for $415,800. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,196 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,000 in 2019.

Andrew Marcus, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 63 condominium at 1459 Landings Circle to Eric Greenstein, of Sarasota, for $292,500. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $317,500 in 2011.

Willowbrook

Edward Sanchas and Kate Teixeira, of Middletown, R.I., sold their home at 9136 Willowbrook Drive to Steven Jacobson and Denise Jacobson, trustees, of St. Louis, for $377,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,903 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Bellflower Gardens

Elegant Domain LLC sold the home at 2611 Monterey St. to Charles and Chelsey Lybrand, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Washington Park

Joan Simmons, trustee, sold the home at 634 Lafayette Court to LE4 Sarasota Properties LLC for $318,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, two baths and 779 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Terrace Gardens

Joanie Alexander, trustee, sold the home at 2224 Pelican Drive to G. Michael and Gray Swor, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,527 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2004.

South Gate

2247 Valencia Properties LLC sold the home at 2247 Valencia Drive to D&C Real Estate Holdings LLC for $295,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2019.

Greenbriar Homes

Laurin Coss, of Atlanta, sold the home at 2948 Browning St. to David and Linda Daniel, of Sarasota, for $282,500. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2018.

Ashton Park

Esperanza Ceballos, of Bradenton, sold her home at 3239 Ashton Road to Bryan and Rebecca Howard, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2004.

Sunnybrook

Approved Construction Corp. sold the home at 1377 42nd St. to Mollie Ann Brook, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,910 square feet of living area.

W.B. Harvards

William Holland and Linda Holland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1850 Seventh St. to Nikki Koulizakis, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,399 square feet of living area. It sold for $29,400 in 1987.

SIESTA KEY

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Purple Mermaid Properties LLC sold the Unit 308 S2 condominium at 308 Calle Miramar to Mitchell Babashan, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2017.

Bay Island

William Smith, trustee, sold the home at 3800 Flamingo Ave. to Thomas and Penelope Forshaw, of Charlotte, N.C., for $1.13 million. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area.

Sara Sands

Tadeusz Dzyr and Joann Pascente, of Greenvale, N.Y., sold their home at 5066 Sandy Beach Ave. to Charles and Lisa Choate, of Siesta Key, for $755,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,377 square feet of living area.

Marianne Heinz, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5164 Sandy Cove Ave. to Ralph Fisher III, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,785 square feet of living area.

Ocean View

Colin Taylor and Anthea Fraser Taylor sold their home at 8228 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin Farewell, of Nutley, N.J., for $690,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2007.

Sarasota Beach

Patty and August Schmitz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5318 Calle Florida to James Craig Builders Inc. for $550,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,000 in 1990.

Revised Siesta

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 170 Faubel St. to JJ Park Property Development LLC for $360,100. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2005.

Siesta Harbor

Armon and Mary Cherry sold their Unit 108 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to George and Jeanne Sillup, of Phoenixville, Pa., for $340,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $9,000 in 1971.

White Sands Village

Michael O’Connor, of Houston, sold his Unit 615 condominium at 5623 Midnight Pass Road to McKenzi and Suketu Pathak, of Nashville, Tenn., for $334,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2009.

Fisherman’s Haven

ELBWLB LLC sold the Unit 505 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to William and Laurel Hopper, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1995.

PALMER RANCH

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Garry and Jane Colautti, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 8309 Alexandria Court to Kevin and Elizabeth Marino, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $243,000 in 2008.

The Hamptons

Brian and Jane Thompson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5145 Flagstone Drive to Christopher and Paula Pariseau, of Centerville, Md., for $370,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2009.

Villa Mirada

James and Phyllis Jensen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 31 condominium at 4634 Mirada Way to Ellen Hinckley, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5344 Salcano St. to Helen Amburgy, of Sarasota, for $532,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,437 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

David and Lynn Gray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5345 Sundew Drive to Robert Smith Jr. and Peggy Paszek, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,300 in 2014.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Christopher Hockman, of Conshohocken, Pa., sold the home at 5756 Liatris Circle to Travis and Melanie Blachly, of Sarasota, for $479,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,200 in 2016.

The Country Club of Sarasota

DS Properties of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 3854 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Phillip and Jillianne Welker, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,702 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,000 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Thom and Barbara Kennedy, trustees, of Hingham, Mass., sold the home at 7703 Pesaro Drive to Lee and Ruth Riegler, of Orland Park, Ill., for $341,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,500 in 2003.

OSPREY

Sorrento Villas

Edward and Emily Brewer, of Englewood, sold their Unit 128 condominium at 128 Villa Drive to Darren and Danielle Whitley, of Osprey, for $250,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1992.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Paul Englert sold his home at 431 E. Rossetti Drive to Craig and Jean Somers, of Ft. Myers, for $350,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,000 in 2015.