Freedom filth finishers

A hangover is common the day after a holiday, but the day after the Fourth of July, the beach is feeling the effects of partying extra hard. Rambunctious beachgoers leave behind food trash and empty cans galore, so the Longboat Key chapter of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a Liberty Litter cleanup to ease the shore's soreness.

Tahniya Smith, who helps organize beach cleanups for the foundation on Greer Island, set up the July 5 cleanup and found water bottles, beer cans and a few pizza boxes with her straightening-up squad. It's usually one of the dirtiest days on the beach, she said. Luckily, their good efforts attracted a few other beachgoers, who pitched in to pick up.