Free 2022 summer meals for Manatee County students

Students can go to multiple east Bradenton locations to receive meals.
School District of Manatee County students can go to multiple locations throughout the greater Lakewood Ranch area to receive free meals throughout the summer.
The district's Food and Nutrition Services department is working with the Summer BreakSpot program, which is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program, to provide free meals for students age 18 and under.
Students will be able to start picking up meals May 31.
To find locations, dial 211, text "food" to 304-304, or visit SummerBreakSpot.org.
Locations in the greater Lakewood Ranch area include:
Lakewood Ranch High School
- 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Contact: Melissa Ferreto, 727-6100 ext. 5
- June 1 to July 29
- Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Lakewood Ranch YMCA
- 5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch
- Contact: Rhiannon Blaney, 782-0220
- June 1 to July 29
- Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Braden River Elementary School
- 6125 River Club Blvd., Bradenton
- Contact: Amanda Farrelly, 751-7012, ext. 5
- June 1 to July 1; July 5-29
- Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday
Imagine at Lakewood Ranch
- 10535 Portal Crossing, Bradenton
- Contact: Nicole Camman, 727-2067, ext. 5
- June 6-30
- Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
R. Dan Nolan Middle School
- 6655 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
- Contact: MaryJane Cardarelle-Hermans, 751-8200, ext. 5
- June 6-30
- Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday
William H. Bashaw Elementary School
- 3515 57th St. E., Bradenton
- Contact: Jean Katsihtis, 741-3307, ext. 54012
- June 1-30; July 11-29
- Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday
