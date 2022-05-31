Free 2022 summer meals for Manatee County students

School District of Manatee County students can go to multiple locations throughout the greater Lakewood Ranch area to receive free meals throughout the summer.

The district's Food and Nutrition Services department is working with the Summer BreakSpot program, which is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program, to provide free meals for students age 18 and under.

Students will be able to start picking up meals May 31.

To find locations, dial 211, text "food" to 304-304, or visit SummerBreakSpot.org.

Locations in the greater Lakewood Ranch area include:

Lakewood Ranch High School

5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Contact: Melissa Ferreto, 727-6100 ext. 5

June 1 to July 29

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m. Monday through Friday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lakewood Ranch YMCA

5100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch

Contact: Rhiannon Blaney, 782-0220

June 1 to July 29

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Braden River Elementary School

6125 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

Contact: Amanda Farrelly, 751-7012, ext. 5

June 1 to July 1; July 5-29

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday

Imagine at Lakewood Ranch

10535 Portal Crossing, Bradenton

Contact: Nicole Camman, 727-2067, ext. 5

June 6-30

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

R. Dan Nolan Middle School

6655 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Contact: MaryJane Cardarelle-Hermans, 751-8200, ext. 5

June 6-30

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday

William H. Bashaw Elementary School