Frank “Tommy” Arthur Jr., 67, of Longboat Key, Fla. and Hickory, N.C., was a special soul, loving husband and loyal friend who never met a stranger.

His gentle spirit, Carolina drawl and infectious laugh will live on with all who knew him. Affectionately known as “Bird” by his multitude of North Carolina friends, his easy-going manner and even temperament endeared him to all with whom he connected. Tommy was known for his numerous and witty short descriptive phrases – or “Bird-isms” – one never knew what he may come up with next. He passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 24, leaving a huge hole in the hearts of all he touched. Born Jan. 11, 1951, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Mary Jeannette Nabors and Frank Thomas Arthur Sr., Tommy graduated from Hickory High School and attended Appalachia State University in Boone, N.C.

A Mountaineer football fan, Tommy was happiest in the Carolina mountains, on Lake Hickory and the shores of Longboat Key, where he shared the outdoors and good times with his beloved soul mate Nancy L. Stafford, and his circle of devoted friends, whom he considered his family. Tom and Nancy met on New Year’s Eve of the millennium and were married nine years later, at the Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, N.C. Tommy loved Southern cooking, golf, boating, fishing, camping, skiing and watching sports of all kinds – he was also a voracious reader.

While living in Florida for the past 18 years, he worked closely with the Morton’s Market team, and the area’s top restaurateurs and chefs, as a foodservice and paper products representative for U.S. Food Services, Peninsular Paper Company and most recently, Imperial Dade Paper.

Tommy leaves behind his wife, Nancy, sisters Nancy Crews and husband Jim, Carolyn Oldham, many nieces and nephews — and too many friends to count. He was pre-deceased by stepmother Carolyn Arthur, sister Jessica Murray, and brothers Richard Arthur and Donald Arthur.

SERVICE:

Celebrations of life are planned for April 28 on Longboat Key and May 19 in Hickory N.C.

DONATIONS:

To share a memory, photo, or to offer a condolence, please e-mail [email protected]. Contributions in Tommy’s name are welcome to the YMCA Youth Scholarship’s Fund, 701 First St, N.W., Hickory, NC 28601.