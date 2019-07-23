Four of eight speed humps established in St. Armands Circle

The first four speed humps have been put in at St. Armands Circle. Installation of the other four, though, has been delayed.

Brian Rick of the Florida Department of Transportation said the project uses materials that are weather sensitive,and that there needs to be dry pavement to place the speed humps.

FDOT had scheduled completion for this operation within one week of its start date. Due to inclement weather, it’s going to take longer than that, and there’s no telling the length, exactly, since the project is weather-dependent.

“Approximately one week is probably a little too optimistic,” Rick said.

Implementation of the speed humps was supposed to begin the week of July 8. It was pushed back to July 15 because of weather. As of July 23, half of the eight speed humps have been introduced.

Two speed humps are on Ringling Boulevard as drivers enter St. Armands Circle from downtown Sarasota. The other two are on Boulevard of the Presidents as drivers leave the Circle for Longboat Key.