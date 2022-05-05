Fountain at Paul Thorpe Park to close for repairs

The fountain known as Good Heart Place in downtown Sarasota’s Paul Thorpe Park will be switched off and drained Monday to allow for minor repairs and refurbishment to the piece of public art’s sea life designs.

The original artist, Nancy Goodheart Matthews, will oversee the work, according to the city of Sarasota. The remainder of the park will remain open while fountain work is proceeding.

The fountain is expected to be back in operation by the end of the month, weather permitting, the city said.

Good Heart Place is included in the city’s extensive public art collection.