Foundation, builder launch hospitality relief fund

The Longboat Key Foundation is getting a donation plus a pledge for more help in the future from Accutech Restoration and Remodeling, a local construction company.

An initial donation plus 5% of every project done in town from now until the end of October will go to the foundation’s fund to help Longboat Key hospitality workers, many of whom have been affected by coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs.

“We recognized the displacement of the majority of the hospitality workers in and around the area and just started looking to see if there was some type of hospitality workers fund that we could donate to,” Accutech marketing representative Erin Jennings said. “We’re excited about it and to help give back and take care of the people who can’t right now.”

The Longboat Key Foundation, which is in its infancy as an independent 501C3, exists to help every aspect — people, places and nature — of Longboat Key. The foundation’s inaugural fundraising event, a golf tournament at the Longboat Key Club, was supposed to help kickstart the nest egg for the foundation to begin helping around the island, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

“All the funds we raised for the golf tournament, we sent back for people, so we don’t have that money,” board member Jim Brown said.

The foundation does have about $10,000 raised, but in different funds, such as for scholarships. When people donate to the foundation, they choose where their money goes, but Brown wants to move all or part of the funds already built up into the specific one designated for the hospitality workers on the island so they can boost Accutech’s donation and get help to the people who need it now.

“The whole thing is in its infancy, but we need to push to get it moving quickly,” Brown said. “People need help now, not six months from now. There’s got to be a way for us to get the word out.”

As the fundraising is in its infancy, there is no set plan for to whom the funds would go or how to reach displaced hospitality workers, but Brown and the board have spoken with some employers on the island for feedback on how best to reach them. Brown wants to get the word out as they work to set up the fund within the young foundation.

"We're hoping we can get other groups to pitch in and donate so we can do better things," Brown said.

Visit the Longboat Key Foundation at lbkfoundation.org.