Fort Myers woman charged with false imprisonment of 16-year-old

A Fort Myers woman has been arrested by Sarasota police on charges of false imprisonment during a bizarre incident in which she forced a 16-year-old girl to drive her around at gunpoint during a search for jumper cables and convenience store food.

Dina Wilson, 61, was arrested on May 4 after witnesses said she pointed a gun at the girl who drove her to an area business just before 10 p.m. May 4. Wilson is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

The victim told SPD officers that she had driven to Lido Beach to watch the sunset. As she opened her trunk, Wilson approached her to ask for jumper cables. When the victim said she did not have any, she said Wilson asked a couple nearby, who also said they did not have jumper cables.

Wilson then brandished a small gun and told the victim to drive her to her car at South Lido Beach.

After arriving, Wilson exited the victim’s car, leaving the passenger door open. After looking around in her car, she got back into the victim’s car, telling her to take her to get food. The victim drove Wilson to a convenience store in the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, and when she went inside, the victim sent text messages to her friend, telling her she was being forced to drive Wilson around.

The friend called 911, and the victim updated her friend to say they were heading back to the Lido Beach area.

An SPD officer was already inside South Lido Park after locking the entry gate for the night. Other officers shared that the victim was driving a gray SUV, which moments later entered the park through the exit gate and drove quickly toward the officer’s patrol car.

The officer stopped the vehicle and ordered Wilson out. She was taken to SPD headquarters, where she was interviewed by detectives before being placed under arrest and is being held on a $250,000 bond.