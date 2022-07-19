Former president of Longboat Key temple dies at 85

Former Temple Beth Israel President Murray Blueglass died on July 15, surrounded by his family, the temple said on Tuesday. He and wife Alice, married for more than 62 years, have two children, Michael and Wendy, and five grandchildren.

Blueglass was a lifelong educator and a loving family man, who led by example. He called education the “family business.” His wife, two children and three of his grandchildren all followed suit as teachers and principals.

Blueglass was born in the Bronx, New York, where he began his career as a fourth grade teacher. His working life was spent in New York and New Jersey. He eventually became superintendent of schools, first in Tarrytown, New York, and then Mahwah, New Jersey.

After retirement, he became an active member of the temple. As TBI president, he led with the same passion he had for education and enjoyed connecting with the congregation. Blueglass also served as the president of the Longboat Key Democratic Club.

A funeral service was held on Monday in Sarasota.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund of Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road.