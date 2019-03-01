Former Mustangs basketball player in critical condition after hit-and-run

Former Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball player Jack Kelley, 19, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 28, authorities reported.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Kelley's 2018 Audi A3 was traveling north on U.S. 41 in Bradenton when a silver 2003 Kia Sedona, facing south, attempted to turn left into a Race Trac gas station north of Sarasota-Bradenton Airport. The Sedona collided with Kelley's car, which flipped several times before coming to rest in the nearby parking lot of a motel. Two parked cars were also damaged, no other known injuries resulted.

Kelley is a student at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Kelley's family has set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate to his recovery. On the page, the family states Kelley has gone through surgery and remains in intensive care.

Witnesses told investigators the Kia drove off from the scene of the 7:45 a.m. crash with damage to the front end. Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the Kia should call the FHP at 751-8350.