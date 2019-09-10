A former B.D. Gullett Elementary principal has landed a new role as the executive director of curriculum and professional learning for the School District of Manatee County.

Shirin Gibson is moving from the director of assessment, accountability and research position for the district.

“Dr. Gibson’s background and variety of experience in our school district has made her uniquely prepared to lead our Curriculum and Professional Learning programs,” Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Genelle Zoratti-Yost said in a release. “Shirin brings a high-level of enthusiasm and dedication to everything she undertakes, and those qualities will serve her well in her new position.”

Gibson led the district’s assessment and accountability team for the past two years. The team prepared school and student data reports, created analysis and summaries of district trends and communicated the information to district leaders, administrators, teachers and the community.

Before serving as a director, Gibson spent eight years as a principal. She spent time as a principal at B.D. Gullett, Sea Breeze and Tillman elementary schools.

Also promoted by the district was Debra Estes, who was named director of the ESOL, Migrant and Dual Language programs, a brand new position within the district. Estes is the current president of the Florida Association of Bilingual ESOL supervisors. She came to Manatee County in October 2013 to serve as the ESOL immigrant coordinator for the district. In that position, she supervised the district’s ESOL program, including compliance, assessment, monitoring and teacher endorsement courses. She also wrote and managed Title III grants and developed and presented training to school based personnel and district administrators.