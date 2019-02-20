The Sarasota County School Police Department publicly welcomed its newest officer, Riccardo Erbacci, at a Feb. 19 school board meeting.

“It is a tremendous privilege to swear in another talented, dedicated and highly experienced officer,” Sarasota County School District Chief of Police Tim Enos said. “Like us all, Officer Erbacci was moved by the tragedy that occurred at Parkland. Upon moving to Florida, he felt compelled to serve our community by protecting our students.”

Prior to being sworn in with the SCSPD, Erbacci served with the Chicago Police Department for 26 years, rising to the rank of sergeant for ten years. He was also an inaugural member of the Chicago Police School Patrol Unit as well as an investigator for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Now, he will work at Phillippi Shores Elementary School, making him the 27th addition to Sarasota County School's internal police force.

“I am thankful for Officer Erbacci’s willingness to serve our school communities,” Sarasota County Superintendent Todd Bowden said. “Officer Erbacci realizes the magnitude of his role and shares the SCSPD’s vision that protecting our students, staff and school communities is of unparalleled importance.”