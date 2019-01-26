Forks & Corks rescheduled due to weather

Due to tomorrow's heavy rain forecast, the annual Forks & Corks Grand Tasting event is being rescheduled to May 5. All other Forks & Corks events will continue.

“We’ve been watching the deterioration of our local weather with heavy hearts, hoping for the best, but significant changes over the last 48 hours made this difficult decision necessary,” said Michael Klauber, Forks & Corks Event Co-Chair in a press release. “Rescheduling to this date in May gives us the best opportunity to provide our guests with the extraordinary experience they’ve come to expect from a Sarasota-Manatee Originals event."

Grand Tasting ticket holders will be contacted via email in the next two weeks with details for May 5.