 Skip to main content
Black Tie
Black Tie Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 4 hours ago

Forks & Corks rescheduled due to weather

Share
The annual outdoor wine festival will be held May 5.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Due to tomorrow's heavy rain forecast, the annual Forks & Corks Grand Tasting event is being rescheduled to May 5. All other Forks & Corks events will continue. 

“We’ve been watching the deterioration of our local weather with heavy hearts, hoping for the best, but significant changes over the last 48 hours made this difficult decision necessary,” said Michael Klauber, Forks & Corks Event Co-Chair in a press release. “Rescheduling to this date in May gives us the best opportunity to provide our guests with the extraordinary experience they’ve come to expect from a Sarasota-Manatee Originals event."

Grand Tasting ticket holders will be contacted via email in the next two weeks with details for May 5.

 

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement