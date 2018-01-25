Forks & Corks changes venue to Palmetto

Due to a forecast of thunderstorms on Sunday, Jan. 28, Forks & Corks is being moved to Feld Entertainment Studios, located at 800 Feld Way in Palmetto.

The event is sold-out, expecting a guest list of more than 1,500 people, therefore the location change had to be a space big enough for a large crowd, organizers said.

“This last-minute change of venue is unfortunate, but out of concern for guest safety, security and the enjoyment of our guests, our board voted unanimously to relocate the event to our back-up venue,” said Beth Owen-Cipielewski, board president of The Sarasota-Manatee Originals, in a statement. “We would like to thank the Feld family and their staff for their kind hospitality and open arms in helping us make this event a success.

"In addition, the Ringling Museum staff has offered to have 'all hands on deck' to help make this move as smooth as possible. We’re grateful for the support of such great local leaders and our community.”

The annual event features more than 350 wines from across the globe along with culinary creations from members of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals.

The event goes from noon until 4 p.m.