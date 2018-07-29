Fore Drive home tops sales at $1,245,800

A home in Riverdale Revised tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cynthia Murphy, of Bradenton, sold her home at 548 Fore Drive to Errin and Amy Tribble, of Bradenton, for $1,245,800. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,539 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2013.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

George Turon and Nancy Madell-Turon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12524 Highfield Circle to Jon and Marla Whittemore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,125,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,013 square feet of living area.

Sun Investments of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7630 Silverwood Court to Mark and Deborah McGuire, of Lakewood Ranch, for $577,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,500 in 2017.

Cynthia Pierro, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12114 Thornhill Court to Deborah Drazdowski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $413,000 in 2013.

Joanne and David Scalisi, trustees, of Palmetto, sold the home at 6643 Oakland Hills Drive to David and Colleen Reed, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,941 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2000.

Heathfield

Lin Nah Lim, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7607 Heathfield Court to Blair Weigel Jr., of University Park, for $675,000. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,999 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Thomas and Nancy Basmagy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8300 Curlew Court to Craig Goldblatt and Pamela Cohen, of Moorestown, N.J., for $637,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $619,000 in 2016.

River Club North

Robert and Pamela King, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6106 Glen Abbey Lane to Stephen and Meredith Miller, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2002.

Savanna at Lakewood Ranch

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13741 American Prairie Place to John and Beth Seltzer, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Kevin and Susan Bachmann sold their home at 7626 Partridge St. Circle to Daniel and Katherine Tromp, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2016.

John and Carolyn Coffman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9705 Old Hyde Park Place to Brenton and Rudina Stalnaker, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2016.

Joseph and Alyson Battaglia, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10503 Cheval Place to Ryan and Kendall McKeon, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2011.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Nichole Stetson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 209 172nd St. E. to Jeffrey and Sandra Graan, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,924 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $521,500 in 2014.

Errin and Amy Tribble, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16719 Fourth Ave. N.E. to William and Kimberly Galletta, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,500 in 2015.

Daniel and Katherine Tromp sold their home at 348 165th Court N.E. to Brock An, of Bradenton, for $394,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2011.

Braden Woods

Tyler Stephen and Elizabeth Rabbitt-Stephen sold their home at 6010 95th St. Circle E. to Joshua and Krystle Sommers, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2008.

Benjamin Wilson sold his home at 6312 98th St. E. to Ricardo Casco and Maria De Lourdes, Casco, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Emmett and Amy Bixler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9006 59th Ave. Circle E. to Anthony and Sasha Chancey, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,013 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2004.

Riverwalk Ridge

A. Fern Soudijn, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6803 Honeysuckle Trail to Manfred Fahrion, of Osterburken, Germany, for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,151 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Jeffrey and Linda Whitford, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their home at 4743 Pinnacle Drive to John and Carolyn Coffman, of Bradenton, for $507,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area.

Gregory and Tammy Hartman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4608 Fourth Ave. E. to Bernard and Anna Holliday, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,500 in 2017.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Robert and Valerie Cloutier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6180 Palomino Circle to Trevor and Jennifer Lukes, of University Park, for $495,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Stephen Furber, trustee, sold the home at 4730 Balboa Park Loop to Robert and Erica Gnam, of Bradenton, for $487,500. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in March.

Jose and Anna Acevedo sold their home at 4684 Claremont Park Drive to Raymond and Kristin Dweck, of Bradenton, for $355,800. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,480 square feet of living area.

Stewart

Nicole and Thomas Hearn, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16315 Upper Manatee River Road to James and Irene Jarboe, of Bargersville, Ind., for $441,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2011.

Country Creek

Michael and Julia Blanchette, of Bradenton, sold their home at 308 147th St. E. to William and Shari Weber, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,037 square feet of living area.

Christopher and Danielle Perkins, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14406 First Ave. E. to Shelley Lullo and Justin Beauregard, of Bradenton, for $427,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area.

Brookside Estates

Jonathan and Monica Briant, of Parrish, sold their home at 824 129th St. N.E. to HP Florida I LLC for $430,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,100 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Timothy and Heather Bellaire, of Lynchburg, Va., sold their home at 6408 Indigo Bunting Place to Wesley and Kimberly Jensen, of Round Lake, Ill., and Charles and Gail Conner, of Fort Myers, for $430,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Michael and Hillary Ann Drinkell sold their home at 6558 Field Sparrow Glen to Eric and Kathleen Ziegel, of Bradenton, for $419,900. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,579 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,400 in 2004.

Joshua Brumenschenkel and Nicole Brumenschenkel sold their home at 14924 Bowfin Terrace to William and Katie Smith, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Brenda Brown, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 13335 Purple Finch Circle to Manfred Fahrion, of Osterburken, Germany, for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area.

Gordon Jones sold his home at 6332 Robin Cove to Timothy Halligan, of Parrish, for $240,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2012.

Raven Crest

Lewis Canzonetta and Gerald Lanning, of Bradenton, sold their home at 710 116th Court N.E. to HP Florida I LLC for $426,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,650 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,700 in 2015.

Misty Oaks

Ronald Menda sold his home at 6194 Misty Oaks Drive to Willard and Laura Frissell, of Concord, Ohio, for $425,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,347 square feet of living area.

Hidden Oaks

Mark and Tracy Zimmerman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12911 Seventh Ave. N.E. to Daniel and Jo Anne Cullen, of Bradenton, for $413,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2000.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Stephen and Patricia Orr, of Ijamsville, Md., sold their home at 5326 Bentgrass Way to Joao Vendramini and Maria Silveira, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,704 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,700 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Joshua and Krystie Sommers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11320 Rivers Bluff Circle to Andrew and Amanda Seyler, of Bradenton, for $392,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2012.

Paul and Madeline Baran, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11824 Winding Woods Way to Gene and Teri Rashid, of Bradenton, for $331,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,200 in 2016.

John and Shannon Hickok, of Warner Robins, Ga., sold their home at 12266 Hollybush Terrace to Nathan Spisak, of Lakewood Ranch, for $279,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,900 in 2000.

Greyhawk Landing

Tamela Giddings, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12354 Lavender Loop to HP Florida I LLC for $389,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2015.

Randall Shaw, of Bradenton, sold his home at 12404 Aster Ave. to Anthony and Shankisha Sizemore, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,900 in 2012.

Riva Trace

Brett and Margaret Hitchcock, of Panama City, sold their home at 7804 Rio Bella Place to Glaucia Dos Reis Ferreira and John Collins Jr., trustees, of University Park, for $370,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,854 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,000 in 2013.

Arbor Lakes

James and Maria Grant, of Spanish Fort, Ala., sold their home at 7112 Coachlight St. to David and Linda Gervasi, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Victoria Pimlott, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1003 134th St. E. to Philip Lambert, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

OfferPad (SPVBORROWER5) LLC sold the home at 514 River Crane St. to Kurt Dunshee, trustee, of Incline Village, Nev., for $359,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 2017.

Del Tierra

Boone and Djonne Stevens, of Fayetteville, Ga., sold their home at 15617 Trinity Fall Way to Andres VillaHurtado and Diana Villa, of Bradenton, for $354,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,900 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Linda Lucas, of Estero, sold her home at 8765 Stone Harbour Loop to Laura Kmetz, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,700 in 2004.

Watercrest

Alan Boiko, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 302 condominium at 6438 Watercrest Way to Lisa Ann Bezon, trustee, of Salem, Ohio, for $330,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $421,100 in 2005.

Greenfield Plantation

Betty Witt, of Saucier, Miss., sold her home at 10719 Old Grove Circle to Rudolph and Colleen Jergovic, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,858 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm-Aire

Bradford and Jeanette Slomack, of Freehold, N.J., sold their home at 5150 Creekside Trail to John Kocol and Deborah Montgomery, of Largo, for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2016.

Water Oak

Lee and Tami Manevitch, of Boise, Idaho, sold their home at 6770 64th Terrace E. to Rachel and Michael Wein, of Bradenton, for $324,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,500 in 2001.

Peridia

Gary and Donna McGlothlin sold their home at 5096 Kilty Court E. to Larry and Mary Alewine, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2011.

Jason and Shannon Branson, of Venice, sold their home at 4806 Raintree St. Circle E.to Louis George and Cheryl Morse, of Anderson, Ind., for $209,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2017.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 7485 Ridgelake Circle to Frederick and Delores Leedom and Melissa Leedom, of Bradenton, for $320,200. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,595 square feet of living area.

Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch

Margaret and Anthony Ashby, of Faversham, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 67 condominium at 8154 Miramar Way to Valerie Weiseman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $310,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,900 in 2013.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Annette Morisi, of N. Port, sold her home at 10550 Old Grove Circle to Joey Quintana and Romel Leyva Huelga Mendoza, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2007.

PINACVEST LLC sold the home at 10112 Reagan Dairy Trail to Angel Ortiz, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2017.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Sean and Jonell Dreznin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7515 Harleston Court to Theresa Morelli, of Tampa, for $300,600. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Palm-Aire at Sarasota

Dale and Nancie Shellenbaum sold their home at 5651 Country Lakes Drive to David Keyes and Marilyn Shellenbaum Keyes, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2001.

Sylvan Woods

William and Amanda Caudill, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8311 Sylvan Woods Drive to Michelle Colton, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,614 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Crossing Creek Village

William and Katie Smith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6712 45th Terrace E. to Nathan Cope and Lisa Whiddon, of Bradenton, for $288,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,400 in 2008.

Riverwalk at River Isles

Janis Pearce, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3907 Riverwalk Court to Richard and Linda Haigh, of Orange, Conn., for $283,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $82,300 in 1985.

Eagle Trace

Diane Kopczynski and Paul Zysk, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1838 Lake George Cove to Michael Marrs, of Champlin, Minn., for $265,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,300 in 2014.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Karen Ohnmacht, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 18-A condominium at 935 River Basin Court to Sean and Melanie Fraker, of Palm Beach Gardens, for $265,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2004.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Dawn Hoaglund, of Venice, sold his Unit 5803 condominium at 6708 Grand Estuary Trail to Paul and Kevin Down, of Bradenton, for $262,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,600 in 2016.

River Isles

Coral Green Homes LLC sold the home at 4309 Teakwood Circle to Tomi Herold and Lori Bucciarelli, of Pittsburgh, for $248,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2017.

John and Frances Hemstreet, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1406 Cypress Road to John and Janet Byers, of Wadsworth, Ohio, for $205,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2014.

Gates Creek

Eileen Jones, trustee, sold the home at 301 112th St. E. to Property Owner 6 LLC for $228,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,826 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,000 in 2000.

Cottages at San Casciano

Susan Maloni, of Charlotte, N.C., sold her home at 214 San Casciano Lane to Karen Stansbury, of Bradenton, for $224,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.