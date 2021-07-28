Ford's Garage in UTC area names burgers after Sarasota figures

Every restaurant has unique names picked for the food they serve, but Ford’s Garage in University Town Center has gone the extra mile and is offering burgers that should remind Sarasota residents of home.

The eatery has a menu of burgers and sandwiches named after Sarasota public officials and figures. The Ford’s Signature is named after Mayor Hagen Brody, the Distinguished Gentlemen after Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. Others are named after Fire Chief Mike Regnier and Steven High, the executive director of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. There’s even an Estate Burger named after the Business Observer’s own Kevin McQuaid.

Ford’s Garage General Manager Tom Jones said the menu and names change every year as new officials and figures are brought in.