For holiday excitement ... just chill in Sarasota-Bradenton area

Kane Rigney grabbed a red snow tube and raced his daughter, Charlotte, to the top of the hill.

The two raced down a snow-covered slope at University Town Center’s Holidays on the Green, near The Mall at UTC.

Rigney, the worship arts pastor at Woodland Community Church, was cherishing each moment with his children — Charlotte, Evelyn and Ocean — and wife, Heather.

East County residents now have plenty of entertainment choices, including Holidays Around the Ranch, living Nativity presentations, caroling, free holiday movies and ice skating and sledding.

“It’s amazing having so many options,” Rigney said. “It really holds true to the meaning of community. You’re able to be out and about with your neighbors and friends. To run into people you know, it feels like home.”

Here’s a snapshot of the community’s holiday-inspired offerings.

HOLIDAYS ON THE GREEN

Atlanta, Ga. resident Michelle Perry goes skating with her granddaughter, Haley Burnside, of Sarasota, at Holidays on the Green.

Benderson Development, in partnership with The Mall at University Town Center, is offering a plethora of holiday cheer with its Holidays on the Green display just east of the mall, on Cattlemen Road.

The holiday square, equipped with a sleigh and giant Christmas tree, offers nightly ice skating and snow tubing (for a fee) as well as free performances, which vary nightly.

Hours for the Green generally run 4-10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

For information or a full schedule of events, visit mallatutc.com/holidaysonthegreen.

SANTA SIGHTINGS

Santa may be busy preparing for Christmas Eve, but he’s making plenty of appearances in East County.

He’s available daily at The Mall at University Town Center, where children can take part in “Santa’s Flight Academy,” working through an interactive experience that includes playing in “snow” flurries, before arriving at Santa’s lap for photos.

Santa also will be

• Visiting The Roots Chiropractic, 8209 Natures Way, Unit 115 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Dec. 19; and 1 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. For reservations, call 877-1507.

• Having lunch at MacAllisters Grill and Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Guests order off the menu. For reservations, call 359-2424.

• Having breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Ed’s Tavern, 10719 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Cost is $9.99 for adults and $4.99 for children. For reservations, call 907-0400.

• Having lunch from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Main Street Trattoria, 8131 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. For information call 907-1518.

• Strolling around Main Street at Lakewood Ranch from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6., Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

• Making his grand entrance on horse-drawn carriage at 6 p.m. during Holidays Around the Ranch Dec. 14 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

MAIN STREET MOMENTS

On Thursday nights through Dec. 20, guests to Main Street can take carriage rides, listen to carolers or try to catch a glimpse of Santa strolling down Main Street. Festivities run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event is free.

Guests also can embark on the shopping center’s Elf on the Shelf contest. Sixteen mischievous elves are hiding in and around Main Street stores and guests can hunt for them. Record what they’re doing and drop your entry form off at The Fish Hole miniature golf or The Grove restaurant to enter. Entry forms can be picked up at any Main Street business or downloaded at lakewoodranch.com. The contest runs through Jan. 4.

EVENTS

Night of Wonder

Bayside Community Church’s first Night of Wonder in 2017 drew thousands of spectators.

The church’s East Bradenton campus, located at 15800 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, will host the free event again this year from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14. Visitors will see how Christmas began with an immersive walk-through environment re-creating the town of Bethlehem and the circumstances around the birth of Jesus.

For information, visit mybayside.church.

Woodland Dinner Theater

Woodland Community Church will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a family-friendly musical. Dinner is included in the $20 purchase price.

Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 at Woodland, 9607 State Road 70 E., Bradenton.

For information, visit gowoodland.com.

Living Nativity

More than 100 members of The Tabernacle Church gather to participate in its annual Living Nativity event, a 45-minute live presentation of the story of the birth of Jesus. The event is free. For information, visit mytab.church or call 355-8858.