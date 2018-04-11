 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Apr. 11, 2018 1 hour ago

To another 24 and more

Florida Vacation Connection has been a Longboat Key business for 24 years.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Florida Vacation Connection, based on Longboat Key, is celebrating 24 years of business. The company manages and offers vacation rentals on Longboat, Lido and St. Armands Key. Michele Knuese, the owner and manager, said in an email that 60% of the company’s business each year is repeat guests. The nine employees have 97 years of experience between them with Florida Vacation Connection.

“It feels great,” Knuese said. “I feel very fortunate.”

 

 

