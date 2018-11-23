Florida Turkey Trot begins its run

When it came to the first Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park on Thanksgiving morning, organizers almost had to go for a run themselves ... to find more pumpkin pie.

"We thought like 500 to 1,000 runners would sign up," said Parks Robinson, the general manager of Fit2Run, which organized the race. "We had no idea there would be this many people interested."

The race, which benefitted park manager Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, attracted more than 2,000 entrants, many of them families who wanted to start a new, healthy tradition of running in a 5K on Thanksgiving morning. Entrants also were asked to make a food donation for the All Faiths Food Bank.

When entrants finished the 5K run or walk or the youth events, they were given treats such as pumpkin pie or cinnamon rolls and free beverages, which for the adults included beer and mimosas.

London's Dana Shockman flew to the area to enjoy Thanksgiving with her parents, Lakewood Ranch's Bill and Fran Magness. All three ran in the Florida Turkey Trot.

"This is totally going to be something I do every year with my family when I fly in," said Shockman, who after finishing the race couldn't wait to get one of the free cinnamon rolls.

The first two-thirds of the 5K was run around Nathan Benderson Park Lake while the final mile of the race was run down a floating dock. The race began and ended at the finish tower.

"We wanted to make this an experience for our runners," Robinson said.

Central Park's David Goodman and his 11-year-old son, Ethan, competed against each other in the 5K race.

"We liked the course, and it's a nice final mile on the water," said David Goodman. "And, this is the second time my son has beaten me."

Jeanine Certo and Laurie Certo, who just moved to Bradenton from Charlotte, N.C., said they ran a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning every year in North Carolina, and were a little worried about how they were going to carry out the tradition this year. Then they found out about the race at Nathan Benderson Park, and jumped at the chance.