Florida Studio Theatre pulls back the curtain on 2019-2020 winter season

Florida Studio Theatre is featuring a mix of works by acclaimed writers and revues created in-house this upcoming season.

The company announced in a release Sept. 3 that its 2019-2020 winter mainstage season will feature four emotional works, each by award-winning writers and entertainers: Steve Martin, Jason Odell Williams, Christopher Demos-Brown and Matthew Lopez.

“These plays matter because they are deeply and fully felt,” Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins said in the release. “They matter because they engage our intellect, our emotions, and our soul. They engage every part of us. They matter because they remind us of what it means to be alive.”

The three original revues hitting FST’s cabaret stages this season all pay tribute to musical artists of various genres who left their mark on not only the industry but on American culture and history.

“This year’s cabaret season celebrates the lyric poets of our age who speak directly to us, because they came from us,” Hopkins said in the release. “This year’s season highlights some of America’s finest composers and lyricists — from Loretta Lynn to Bob Dylan, from Harold Arlen to Simon and Garfunkel."

Mainstage Season Lineup

“Bright Star”

"Bright Star" is by Edie Brickell and Steve Martin. Courtesy photo

Music, book and story by Steve Martin

Music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell

Nov. 6-Jan. 3 at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

The Florida premiere of this Tony-nominated musical opens FST’s 46th mainstage season with a bang. It follows the story — inspired by true happenings — of literary editor Alice Murphy in the American South of the 1940s. When Murphy meets a young soldier, he brings out her long-lost inner child — but she makes a transformative discovery not long after.

“Handle With Care”

“Handle With Care” was written by Jason Odell Williams. Courtesy photo

By Jason Odell Williams

Dec. 11-March 8 at Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Emmy Nominee Jason Odell Williams is behind this cross-cultural romantic comedy. The story opens on Christmas Eve and follows an unlikely pair — a young Israeli woman and an American man with limited flirting ability — that the universe has brought together.

“American Son”

“American Son” was written by Christopher Demos-Brown. Courtesy photo

By Christopher Demos-Brown

Jan. 22-March 22 at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

This enthralling Broadway hit, which was recently made into a movie debuting on Netflix Nov. 1, follows a mother committed to finding her missing teenage son. Her anxiety reaches a peak when her estranged husband shows up at the police station.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” was written by Matthew Lopez. Courtesy photo

By Matthew Lopez

April 1-May 29 at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

Obie Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez wrote this hysterical musical following an Elvis impersonator who is canned — and learns a great deal of life lessons — when his act is replaced by a mediocre drag show.

Cabaret Season Lineup

“That’s Amoré!”

By Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins

Arrangements by Jim Prosser

Sept. 25-Feb. 2 at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

Celebrate the acclaimed songbook of Dean Martin in this new revue. Audiences are sure to recognize classics such as “Everybody Loves Somebody” and “Welcome to My World” as they learn about Martin’s multifaceted career in not only music but comedy, television and film.

“Outlaws and Angels”

“Outlaws and Angels” by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins includes music by country stars such as Dolly Parton. Courtesy photo

By Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins

Arrangements by Jim Prosser

Nov. 20-March 29 at Goldstein Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

The bad boys of country music are causing a ruckus in this fun show. Sing along to classics by Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and the angelic women who loved them, such as Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton.

“Light My Fire”

By Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins

Arrangements by Jim Prosser

Feb. 5-June 14 at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

End the season on a high note with this ’60s-themed show. Tap your toes along to beloved hits like “She Loves You,” “Somebody to Love” and “Piece of My Heart.”

For tickets, call FST’s Box Office at 366-9000.