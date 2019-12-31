The Florida Highway Patrol has announced it will hold a DUI Wolfpack Detail in Manatee County beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (New Year's Eve) and running through 3 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The detail will focus on major state and county roadways. The focus is to proactively remove impaired drivers from the roadway to keep the roads safer. The added FHP presence is expected to maximize their visibility and to discourage drinking and driving.

Florida law considers a drive with a .08 or higher blood alcohol content to be impaired.

The FHP reminds the public to report any aggressive or possibly impaired drivers.