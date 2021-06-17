Five-O Donut Company comes to Sarasota's University Town Center

University Town Center in Sarasota is adding the Five-O Donut Company in late 2021 to early 2022.

Five-O Donut Company owner Christine Nordstrom has signed a lease at 81 Cattleman Road with Benderson Development to bring her shop to the University Park area. The location is near Target and Chipotle facing University Parkway.

This will be Five-O Donut Company's fourth Sarasota location.

"This will be our first location where we add expanded evening hours," Nordstrom said.

The business was established in 2016. Previous Sarasota locations are at 2241 Ringling Blvd., 7119 S. Tamiami Trail, and 3800 S. Tamiami Trail.