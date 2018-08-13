Five-O Donut Co. to open second location

South Sarasota is about to get a little sweeter.

Pastry chef Christine Nordstrom, owner of downtown Sarasota’s Five-O Donut Co., will open a second location of her popular bakery in September. The new store will be located south of Stickney Point Road at 7119 S. Tamiami Trail in Buccaneer Plaza.

The first location of the police-themed doughnut shop at 2241 Ringling Blvd. opened May 2017 and has since faced a line of eager fans upon opening every weekend, Nordstrom said in a release. Open seven days a week, the bakery creates more than 28 varieties of doughnuts daily, with types ranging from basic yeast-raised glazed to elaborately filled to flaky layered croissant doughnuts.

Last fall, Five-O also began selling doughnuts at four local farmers markets to help meet demand, but continually sold out. Nordstrom thus decided to begin her brick-and-mortar expansion first with a local store.

"I chose to open a second location locally first because of customer requests for a more south location and high demand for our doughnuts,” Nordstrom said in the release. “Being a locally family-owned business, we can listen and be responsive to our customers’ comments and requests. We want to do our best to 'decorate and serve' for our community of doughnut lovers."

The new location will also be open seven days a week and will carry the same doughnut options as the Ringling Boulevard location. Nordstrom expects to have several locations open within the next three years, with plans to expand north into St. Petersburg, Tampa and Brandon markets and south into the Charlotte County- Fort Myers-Naples area. She’s also interested in expanding east into Orlando.

"The sky is really the limit,” Nordstrom says. “As long as people love us and support us, we will build and create more Five-O's."