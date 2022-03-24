Five file for two Sarasota City Commission seats

Five candidates have filed thus far to run for a pair of at-large seats on the Sarasota City Commission, including incumbent Jen Ahearn-Koch.

The terms of Ahearn-Koch and fellow at-large Commissioner Hagen Brody expire this year, though the terms of their three colleagues run until 2024.

Brody is an announced Democratic candidate for County Commission, District 2, meaning at least one new commissioner will be seated in November, following the general election.

Carl Shoffstall announced his intention to run on Thursday, joining Ahearn-Koch, Sheldon Rich, Terrill L. Salem and Debbie Trice.

Qualifying for placement on the ballot opens at noon June 13 and runs through the workweek to noon June 17. To qualify, candidates must submit a petition of at least 25 electors who live in the city. Candidates also must pay an election assessment fee of 1% of the office’s salary, $28,149.62 ($281.49), which is nonrefundable unless the candidate drops out before the end of the qualifying period.

In the case of an election that includes four or more candidates, the city conducts what it terms a "first election," which is scheduled for Aug. 23, coinciding with primary elections for a variety of countywide offices.

The three candidates with the most votes in August advance to the general election, in which the top two vote-getters are declared the winners.